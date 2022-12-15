Teachers stage sit-in, demand regularisation

LAHORE: The school teachers under the banner of various teachers association staged protest outside the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park in support of their demands.

Punjab Physical Education Teachers Association (PPETA), Punjab Teachers’ Union (PTU) and Punjab Government Schools Association of Computer Teachers (PGSACT) held the protest outside Chief Minister’s House, then moved towards Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park.

The protesters blocked the road outside Imran Khan’s residence, causing long queues of traffic on Canal Road. They were raising slogans and holding banners and placards inscribed with their demands of service structure and regularisation of Assistant Education Officers.