School milk programme: students show significant growth

LAHORE:Around 8,900 school children from 89 government schools in districts Attock and Sheikhupura, who were part of School Milk Programme (SMP), have shown significant growth in height and weight.

These are the findings of a collaborative research project of School Milk Programme conducted by Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan (FCEPL) in collaboration with University of Education (UoE) and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), announced in a ceremony held on Wednesday.

Punjab Minister for Food Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, Specialised Healthcare Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Minister for Higher Education Raja Humayun Sarfaraz, VC UoE, Prof Talat Naseer Pasha, VC UVAS, Prof Nasim Ahmad, PFA DG Mudassar Riaz Malik, World Food Programme Ms Amara Khan, government officials, academia and representatives of development and UN agencies, and media attended the ceremony.

Launched jointly by UoE, UVAS and FCEPL in 2021, the School Milk Programme aimed to generate research-based evidence on the benefits of daily milk consumption for children and highlight the need to develop a policy for providing milk in schools at a national level.

“The SMP results successfully reflect the importance of inclusivity and sustainability in the nourishment process. It also shows the importance of providing milk in the daily diets of school going children. The consumption of packaged, high-quality, safe milk should become part of legislative development through endorsement of the School Milk Programme,” said Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak. “I appreciate the dedication and commitment of University of Education, UVAS and FCEPL for working cohesively towards making Programme a success.” Dr Yasmin Rashid said “No policy framework can be effective unless backed by research. Scientific research plays an integral role in establishing and impacting policy development and legislation. At least 40% of the children in Punjab are malnourished. I am very happy to see that the School Milk Programme has been initiated. The results reflect that children’s heights and weights have increased after the Programme and will definitely help in initiating dialogue with the relevant government departments”

With an aim to develop a healthy and well-educated Pakistan, UoE worked with FCEPL to implement SMP in its 89 primary schools in District Attock and Sheikhupura. FCEPL supported the initiative with its technical and operational expertise by developing requisite milk supply chain, resources for research, and communication. Food Science and Human Nutrition Department of UVAS conducted research regarding impact of the SMP on nutritional status of school children. Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz stated: “Research is the forte of universities and we should using this as a foundational resource for optimum policy frameworks – so that it stays relevant for the future.” SMP reiterates that milk, as an essential food is integral to a complete and healthy meal. The Programme evaluated the status of children in selected schools of Attock and Sheikhupura and the impact that milk provision (full cream milk & flavoured) had on their growth, nutritional deficiencies, and body composition – results of which were announced at the event. “By providing milk, the health indicators have objectively improved in all children who received it,” said Vice Chancellor of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed. “It is my recommendation to all stakeholders, especially the provincial governments, the Federal government and even the private sector to adopt such programmes. This is an ideal time to upscale such projects of immense importance to our human capital and country itself.”