Wednesday December 14, 2022
Naseem Shah out of Karachi Test

By Our Correspondent
December 14, 2022

KARACHI: A niggle in the bowling shoulder has ruled out Naseem Shah from the third and final Test between Pakistan and England at Karachi which will begin from December 17.The fast bowler will travel to Lahore where he will undergo further assessment at the National High Performance Centre before beginning rehabilitation, the PCB said.

The team management has not requested for his replacement at this stage. Both Pakistan and England teams will arrive here on Wednesday (today).

