Naseem Shah out of Karachi Test

KARACHI: A niggle in the bowling shoulder has ruled out Naseem Shah from the third and final Test between Pakistan and England at Karachi which will begin from December 17.The fast bowler will travel to Lahore where he will undergo further assessment at the National High Performance Centre before beginning rehabilitation, the PCB said.
The team management has not requested for his replacement at this stage. Both Pakistan and England teams will arrive here on Wednesday (today).
KARACHI: Sindh Rifle Association is organising 7th national shotgun championship at PN Shooting Ranges here from...
KARACHI: The 9th National Archery Championship will be held here at the KMC Sports Complex from December 15 to 18.This...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has returned home after undergoing successful elbow surgery in...
KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation plans to hire the services of a new foreign coach in near future who will...
KARACHI: International badminton coach Raziuddin Ahmed has expressed concerns over the low participation in the All...
LOS ANGELES: The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee backs moves to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete...
Comments