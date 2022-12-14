Serena Hotels takes over PC Peshawar

Islamabad : Tourism Promotion Services (Limited) Pakistan, the owners and managers of Serena Hotels in Pakistan announces the takeover of Pearl Continental Hotel, Peshawar. This will be the ninth Serena Hotel property in Pakistan, says a press release.

The addition of Serena Hotels in Peshawar, the oldest city of Pakistan with a rich cultural heritage, will not only help in extending the tourist circuit in the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, but will also allow regional connectivity for tourists and business travellers through its vast portfolio of hotels in Islamabad, Peshawar, Kabul, and Dushanbe. The Hotel shall serve as a gateway to Central Asia, taking the brand portfolio to a whole new level.

Serena Hotels, a brand associated with unique destinations globally, will be renovating and refurbishing the centrally located Hotel building as all Serena Hotel properties’ stand as a reflection of its vision and brand values. Continuing our legacy of giving back to society and benefitting the communities where we operate, the company intends to exploit the untapped, rich potential in the tourism sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This will be the second Serena Hotel in the KP province after the Swat Serena Hotel, enabling the brand to connect the diverse tourist communities to the rustic areas of the province.

The upgradation of Peshawar Serena Hotel including the new construction will enhance the quality and comfort of the guest rooms, restaurants, banqueting and meeting rooms, public areas and Maisha Spa & Health Club. The Company has rigorous training plans for its Associates to ensure service delivery, bringing it in line with Serena Hotels’ standards.

Serena Hotels’ properties in Pakistan are currently located in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Quetta, Gilgit, Shigar, Khaplu, Altit, Hunza and Sost. In addition, two new Hotels are under construction in Gilgit-Baltistan; the Hunza Serena Hotel with 85 rooms, expected to be commissioned towards the end of 2023, and Sost Serena Hotel with 56 rooms, expected to be comission in 2024.