Word of advice

This letter refers to the news report ‘Sanjrani advises Imran to return to parliament’ (December 12, 2022). If Imran Khan is half as smart and patriotic as he thinks he is, he will listen to this advice. The country is in the grip of a serious economic crisis. The opposition must direct its efforts towards helping the incumbent government deal with the situation, instead of trying to paralyze the country.
This is no time for a policy of confrontation, and this applies to the sitting government as well.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
In today’s Pakistan, one can see regression everywhere. From politics to the economy to education and pollution,...
Financial discipline and austerity can only be achieved if those in government and the top institutions lead by...
The pollution of the world’s oceans is one of the gravest threats faced by humanity. Every day, vast quantities of...
Though some would argue that it is too soon to tell, it seems as though Pakistan cricket has just found its next big...
Nothing has caused Pakistan and its people more pain than the use of public office for private gain. This culture has...
Has there ever been a FIFA World Cup with more upsets? Argentina’s defeats at the hands of minnows Saudi Arabia,...
Comments