Word of advice

This letter refers to the news report ‘Sanjrani advises Imran to return to parliament’ (December 12, 2022). If Imran Khan is half as smart and patriotic as he thinks he is, he will listen to this advice. The country is in the grip of a serious economic crisis. The opposition must direct its efforts towards helping the incumbent government deal with the situation, instead of trying to paralyze the country.

This is no time for a policy of confrontation, and this applies to the sitting government as well.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad