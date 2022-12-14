PAS holds 25th annual meeting

KARACHI: Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) has held its 25th annual general meeting followed by a dinner hosted by Dr. Zeelaf Munir, chairperson of PAS, and CEO and managing director, English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), a statement said on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the members deliberated issues like content regulation, media measurement, policy on making marketing claims, etc.

Munir initiated the proceedings by emphasising importance of increasing value proposition that could benefit the members as well as contribute towards the growth of the industry.

She welcomed Foodpanda and Sheild Corporation for joining the society.

Qamar Abbas, executive director of PAS, briefed the members about PAS’s key initiatives of 2022 and the vision and plan for 2023. “It is our aim to be the go-to place for all marketers and advertisers,” he said.

Chartered in 1996, PAS speaks for the common interest of the advertisers, and is governed by a board of council members.

The objective of the society is to help its members in dealing with the government, advertising agencies, media, and other organisations integral to the advertising industry.