PU announces BCom result

LAHORE:Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of Associate Degree in Commerce / Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part-I and Part-II annual examinations 2022.

According to details, around 14,592 candidates appeared in Associate Degree in Commerce / Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part-I Annual Examinations 2022 of which 2,711 passed the examination while overall pass percentage is 18.58.

Around 11,338 candidates appeared in Associate Degree in Commerce / Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part-II Annual Examinations 2022 of which 3,931 passed the examination and overall pass percentage is 34.67.