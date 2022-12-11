Protection of animal rights still a far cry

Islamabad: Protection of animal rights still seems to be a far cry as the existing laws are not enough to end acts of cruelty against them.

Each year on December 10th during International Animal Rights Day, animal rights advocates around the world seek to persuade people that kindness and respect are owed to all sentient beings. This, of course, includes animals. According to animal rights activists, all 22 Articles in the Constitution’s chapter of fundamental rights speak of human rights.