LPC team meets CM

LAHORE :Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry and Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Rana Azeem met with Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the CM’s office here on Saturday.

The CM announced a mega gift for the journalists and accorded approval to allot land for the Journalists Colony Phase-II in Lahore. He granted approval to allocate 700-Kanal land for the Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme Phase-II and apprised that Journalists Colony Phase-II will be built in the Ruda area.

The CM stated that earlier he had announced Journalists Housing Colony Phase-II comprising 500-Kanal land in the Ashiana Housing Scheme but due to shortage of land now granted approval to allocate land for Journalists Housing Colony Phase-II in the Ruda area. The CM maintained that the dream of all journalists will be fulfilled by having their own house with the construction of Journalists Colony Phase-II comprising 700-kanal. The Lahore Press Club staff members will also be given 5, 5 marla plots each and the deceased as well as disabled journalists not having membership of the press club will also be given 5,5 marla plots each in the housing colony. Plots will also be allocated for the families of deceased journalists in phase-2. The CM assured to resolve the issue of B Block affectees, adding that their due rights will be returned to them at the earliest.