LWMC establishes facilitation centre

LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has established a facilitation centre at the Children Workshop in order to resolve the issues of employees.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated the facilitation centre on Saturday and stated that the purpose of setting up the facilitation centre was to provide all the information to the employees regarding their welfare.

LWMC was always committed to the welfare of its employees and workers. The employees are our asset and their welfare was among the priorities of LWMC, the CEO maintained. The health of the workers participating in the cleaning cannot be ignored in any case. All information related to EOBI and social security will also be provided to the employees at the facilitation centre, he added.

The facilitation centre can also be contacted for issues related to the attendance of employees, including training and development, Ali Anan said and added that all issues related to the attendance and leaves of workers will be addressed promptly at the facilitation centre. Better service delivery can be ensured only by timely resolution of workers' problems, he concluded.