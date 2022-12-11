Tragic saga

It has been 75 years since we won our independence and we are still struggling to find our feet. Although we were hamstrung at the beginning, losing our founder and first PM in quick succession, we have had plenty of time to recover since then. Rather than setting Pakistan on the course towards prosperity, our rulers spent their time on palace intrigues, accumulating personal fortunes and making a mockery of all laws.

These trends continue today, we have two sides locked in a struggle for supremacy and neither is willing to give an inch. Around this struggle is a list of scandals and court cases too long to count. Political stability must be achieved before we can even think about progress. As long as it remains elusive, we are stuck on level one.

Nasrullah Khadim

Kandhkot