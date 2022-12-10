Turkiye to expand ties with Pakistan: envoy

PESHAWAR: Turkish ambassador to Pakistan, Mehmet Pacaci, said on Friday that his country would promote commercial and educational activities with Pakistan along with expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields.

He said this as he called on KP Governor Ghulam Ali. Honorary Consul General of Turkiye, Salim Saifullah Khan, was present there as well.

Both discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, especially the people of KP.

The governor said: “Turkiye is our brotherly Islamic country and people of both countries are bound up with each other through love and friendship”.

He thanked the Turkish government and people for helping Pakistan during the recent floods and in the past.

The governor called for promoting trade ties between the two countries for mutual benefit. “I visited Turkiye with a trade delegation and came to know about the potential for the development of industry in Turkiye,” he said.

He suggested the establishment of Pak-Turk medical and engineering colleges and universities on the pattern of Pak-Turk Schools. Ghulam Ali said: “The provincial and the district governments of KP are privatising some hospitals in Peshawar”. He suggested to the Turkish government to take a hospital and provide services to the people.

The Turkish ambassador welcomed the suggestions for cooperation in the trade, education and health sectors.