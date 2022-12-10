Food festival kicks off

Islamabad : Islamabad Taste - the Capital’s Signature Food Festival kicked off here on Friday at F-9 Park to support the culinary and music industry.
Featuring over 80 eateries, a music arena, various artist performances, and amusement activities, the 3-day event has been planned to give people a break from their usual daily routine and spend time in quality recreational activities.
The signature food festival happening since 2019 nationwide was supporting the culinary and music industry of Pakistan, said the organisers.
During the festival, musical performances by ‘Bayaan’, Sahir Ali Bagga, Zawar, Abdullah Sajid and many other singers will enthral the audience of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
‘Bayaan’ is an alternative rock band/contemporary Pop band hailing from Lahore, Pakistan.
‘Bayaan’ is renowned for its lyrical prowess and experimentation alongside thought-provoking music videos.
