Cops ordered to adopt hard policing against criminals

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar presided over a meeting held at District Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh.

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, SSsP of Investigation and Operations wings, all divisional SsP, SP CIA, SP Dolphin Squad, SsP of Anti Vehicles Lifting Staff (AVLS), Anti-Rite Force(ARF), CRO, all Circle Officers, SHOs, In-charges Investigation and concerned officers attended the meeting. The CCPO reviewed the overall law and order situation and crime control.

He ordered police officers to adopt policy of hard policing against thieves, robbers, and anti-social elements involved in heinous crimes. CCPO Lahore said the martyrs of the Manga Mandi tragic incident were the heart and soul of the entire Police Force who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while protecting the life and property of the citizens. CCPO committed to ensure the conviction of dacoits involved in murder of police personnel and directed that a targeted operational strategy, including general hold-up, snap checking and effective patrolling should be adopted for the crime control. "Briefing of police personnel with biometric attendance in the police stations in the morning and evening should be fully implemented," he directed.

The CCPO instructed to make the checking on the entry and exit points of the city strict as well as improve the facilities for the posted officials. He warned the SHOs involved in drug dealing, gambling, illegal possessions and organised crime to be ready for severe punishment. He ordered to speed up operations against the organised gangs of dacoits, proclaimed and targeted offenders as well as Court Absconders as most of them were found involved in heinous crimes. He said that the crackdown on land grabbers mafia, social evils should be intensified. DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar informed that during the last four months, there has been a visible decrease in the calls of emergency helpline 15 regarding street crimes.

He directed to keep elite force during search and sweep operations as well as raids against hardened criminal and speed up the investigation of the cases and improve the ratio of challans submitted in the courts to ensure conviction of the accused persons according to their committed crimes.

DIG: Deputy Inspector General of Patrolling Police Punjab, Sadiq Ali Dogar has said that the Riverine Police is the most important force of the Punjab Highway Patrol, whose main task is to ensure the protection of life and property of the citizens in the areas adjacent to the Indus River. Likewise, activities of criminal elements are eradicated with effective surveillance and monitoring of this Riverine police. He directed that patrolling teams and hours should be increased to prevent crimes in the districts adjacent to the Indus River in different districts across province. He directed the officers to use E-police app and vowed to use all available resources for permanent eradication of criminals in Indus River adjacent areas, especially in South Punjab.

In the meeting, the overall performance of the Riverine Police and the problems faced were reviewed. He said that after every 15 days the performance of Riverine Police would be reviewed so all district PHP officers should improve their performance.

ACCIDENTS: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,084 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, three people died, whereas 1,132 were injured. Out of this, 617 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 515 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.