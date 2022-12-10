Officers transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Friday. According to the notification, Amir Aqiq Khan, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), has been posted as Secretary Higher Education South Punjab vice Dr Ehtisham Anwar already transferred and posted as Secretary Schools Education, South Punjab.
Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also issued notification regarding transfer and posting of several officers. According to the notification, Shahid Nadeem, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Revenue Faisalabad, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance & Planning (F&P) DF Khan, Ahmad Saleem, General Assistant (Revenue) Sahiwal as ADC (F&P) Bahawalnagar, Kanwal Sabir, Section Officer (SO) Energy Department as Deputy Secretary (DS) Admin Environment Protection, Muhammad Yousaf, AC Naushera as ADC (Gen) Bahawalnagar, Ghulam Sarwar AC Shorkot as ADC (Gen) Muzaffargarh, Niaz Ahmad, AC Ahmedpur Sial as ADC (F&P) Muzaffargarh, Muzaffar Mukhtar, currently at the disposal of Punjab Food Authority, as DS Agriculture Department, Marhaba Nemat, OSD, as DS Higher Education, Tehniyat Bukhari, OSD, as DS I&C (S&GAD), and Zeb-un-Nisa Nasir, OSD, as ADC (Gen) Murree.
Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, DS Housing Department was transferred and posted as DS (Admin) Information & Culture vice Muhammad Anjum Naveed who is made OSD. Ameer Hassan, OSD, was posted as DS Housing, Munawar Hussain, ADC (Gen) Kasur as DS (Admin) C&W, and Muhammad Jaffar Deputy Director Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission as ADC (Gen) Kasur.
