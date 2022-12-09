Cold, dry weather forecast

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather with smoggy conditions was observed in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met official said that a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that cloudy weather was expected in upper parts of the country with rain (snow over the mountains) at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -10°C while in Lahore, it was 8.1°C and maximum was 24.2°C.
LAHORE:Punjab Information Technology Board Chairman Syed Bilal Haider Thursday said more than 4 million people had...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman said that corruption is a social evil that impedes the economic growth of a...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami has cautioned the nation against the "non-serious" attitude of both ruling PDM parties and...
LAHORE:Local Government and Community Development Department has approved special conveyance allowance for special...
LAHORE:LWMC zero waste operation was in full swing on Thursday throughout the city and all 9 towns of Lahore were...
LAHORE:The participants of the 35th Mid-Career Management Course , National Institute of Management Islamabad and...
Comments