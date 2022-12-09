Cold, dry weather forecast

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather with smoggy conditions was observed in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met official said that a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that cloudy weather was expected in upper parts of the country with rain (snow over the mountains) at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -10°C while in Lahore, it was 8.1°C and maximum was 24.2°C.