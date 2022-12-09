‘Developed countries responsible for devastating climate change’

LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir has said that the developed countries are the source of devastating climate changes which are affecting the developing countries.

He was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day 7th International Conference on Banking, Insurance and Risk Management organised by PU Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF). HCBF principal Hailey College of Banking and Finance Prof Dr Mubbasher Munawar, Director Institute of Business Administration Prof Dr Muqaddas Rehman, Dr Abdul Ghafoor, Dr Khurram, faculty members, researchers, academicians and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Dr Shahid Munir said that many such industries had been set up in India, which were releasing such chemicals that were affecting not only the climate of India but also the climate of Pakistan. He said that due to actions of the neighbouring country, glaciers were melting in Pakistan, floods have caused destruction and the temperature was increasing. He said that the laws related to burning fields and trees and zigzag technology should be strictly implemented to reduce the climatic effects in Pakistan. He said that in the future environment-friendly businesses should be encouraged. He said that in the universities of the modern world, research was being done rapidly on ways to make sea water suitable for farming and drinking. If Pakistani universities do not work on artificial intelligence, industrial robotics, animation and data sciences, the country would not develop, he added.

Dr Shahid Munir said that Ukraine and Russia provided large quantities of wheat and oil to the world, while the ongoing war between the two had damaged the economy worldwide. He said that educational institutions should provide their students with modern curriculum and environment friendly business training. Dr Mubbasher said the aim of the conference was to provide awareness about current climate challenges and sustainable business practices. He said that as a result of climate change, floods have caused a lot of human and financial loss to the country. He said that all the stakeholders have to work together for the stability of the economy in Pakistan.