Rice returns to England training at World Cup after illness absence

DOHA: England midfielder Declan Rice returned to training on Thursday, easing fears about his fitness ahead of Saturday´s World Cup quarter-final against France.
Midfielder Kalvin Phillips told a news conference that Rice had taken part in the training session at their Al-Wakrah base.
"I believe Dec is fit, he´s back in training and he´s fine," said Phillips, who would have been the obvious replacement for the West Ham player.
Rice has been a key cog in England´s midfield throughout the tournament so far, starting all four games.
England should be close to having a full strength squad avaliable for the clash with Didier Deschamps´ side, with forward Raheem Sterling returning to Doha on Friday after a spell back in England.
The Football Association said that Sterling should be back at the team camp on Friday after spending time with his family in England following a break-in at his home.
Back-up striker Callum Wilson has been nursing a muscle strain.
KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team head coach Siegfried Aikman has said that he is satisfied with the performance of the...
KARACHI: A two-member delegation of Pakistan Judo Federation is set to meet the top brass of the Pakistan Sports...
Ag AFPDHAKA: Bangladesh on Thursday called up uncapped top-order batsman Zakir Hasan for the first Test against India...
DOHA: Spain sacked coach Luis Enrique on Thursday after the 2010 champions were dumped out of the World Cup by Morocco...
KARACHI: Two local football coaches will make a trip of a lifetime next year when they will visit England for training...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Mamoon Khan moved into the quarterfinals of 14th REDtone KL Junior Open in Kuala Lumpur on...
Comments