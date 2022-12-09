Rice returns to England training at World Cup after illness absence

DOHA: England midfielder Declan Rice returned to training on Thursday, easing fears about his fitness ahead of Saturday´s World Cup quarter-final against France.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips told a news conference that Rice had taken part in the training session at their Al-Wakrah base.

"I believe Dec is fit, he´s back in training and he´s fine," said Phillips, who would have been the obvious replacement for the West Ham player.

Rice has been a key cog in England´s midfield throughout the tournament so far, starting all four games.

England should be close to having a full strength squad avaliable for the clash with Didier Deschamps´ side, with forward Raheem Sterling returning to Doha on Friday after a spell back in England.

The Football Association said that Sterling should be back at the team camp on Friday after spending time with his family in England following a break-in at his home.

Back-up striker Callum Wilson has been nursing a muscle strain.