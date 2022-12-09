Honour crimes

Honour killings continue to plague Pakistan, particularly Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab. The targets of these killings, women and men, often lose their lives on the basis of mere rumour and hearsay.
These acts of violence are a clear violation of human rights and the laws of our countries. The relevant authorities have to do more to eradicate this barbaric practice.
Anees Soomro
Karachi
