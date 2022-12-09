 
Friday December 09, 2022
Honour crimes

December 09, 2022

Honour killings continue to plague Pakistan, particularly Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab. The targets of these killings, women and men, often lose their lives on the basis of mere rumour and hearsay.

These acts of violence are a clear violation of human rights and the laws of our countries. The relevant authorities have to do more to eradicate this barbaric practice.

Anees Soomro

Karachi

