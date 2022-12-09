Financial terror

There is no escape from the terror of inflation. Wallets and bank accounts across the country are being ruthlessly targeted by food, energy and water prices. The attacks are getting worse and the damage is piling up, with many families on the verge of financial collapse.
I implore the government to do something to stabilize prices.
Daniyal Khan Jatoi
Larkana
