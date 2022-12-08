Man killed, three injured in firing incidents

A man was shot dead while three others were wounded in separate firing incidents on Wednesday.

The Site Super Highway Industrial Area police said, 32-year-old Dil Murad, son of Nabi Bakhsh, was shot dead in a cattle farm in Janjal Goth. According to SHO Idrees Alam Bangash, the man died when his friend Ehsan Ali's gun accidentally went off, and a bullet hit him in his head. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Ali managed to escape the scene following the incident. Separately, Muhammad Khalid was injured for putting up resistance during a cash-snatching bid near Korangi No 5 within the limits of the Awami Colony police station. He was taken Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

A 25-year-old man, Waryam Faqir, was injured when his gun was accidentally discharged in Site Super Highway Industrial Area. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance. In another incident, 25-year-old Ali was injured by two armed robbers when he refused to give his valuables to them on the Super Highway, the Gadap City police said. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.