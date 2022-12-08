One injured in cop’s ‘self-defence’ firing

PESHAWAR: One person was injured when a police constable opened fire in self-defense in Landi Akhun Muhammad area on Wednesday.

It was learnt that a few locals opened fire on each other after a clash in Landi Akhun Muhammad. One of the cops passing by the place also opened fire in self-defense when he assumed it was an attack on the police party that was providing security to polio vaccination teams.

One person was injured in the incident and was shifted to a hospital. Police officials said they were investigating the matter.