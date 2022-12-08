Pakistan-Japan trade discussed

KARACHI: A delegation from Japanese Consulate in Karachi, headed by Odagiri Toshio San, Consul General of Japan in Karachi visited the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, a statement said.

Representatives from Pakistan-Japan Business Forum (PJBF) and leading Pakistani corporates also attended the event.

Moin M Fudda, Chairman CDC, welcomed the delegation and spoke about the long-term bilateral relations between the two countries while stressing on the need to foster greater ties on business and trade initiatives.

Badiuddin Akber, CEO-CDC, presented an overview of the Pakistan capital market landscape and CDC’s role in its development as an integral infrastructure institution that handles the settlement and custody of securities, while highlighting the association between CDC and Japan Securities Depositories Center, Inc. (JASDEC), which is CDC’s counterpart from the Japanese capital market.

Speaking on the occasion, Odagiri Toshio San said, “It is important to work further on bringing the two sides closer together for the benefit of both countries. Japan and Pakistan should bring together expertise and technology, particularly for bigger future projects through more effective Public Private Partnerships.”