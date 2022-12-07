BHC stops further FIRs against Swati

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court on Tuesday barred further registration of first information reports against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Senator Azam Swati.The high court bench comprising Justice Kamran Mulakhail and Justice Aamir Rana issued the directives while hearing a petition regarding the termination of cases against Senator Azam Swati.The court also directed the Balochistan IGP to submit a report on the cases registered against Azam Swati.
