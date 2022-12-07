Iram, Nahida shine for Strikers, Dynamites

LAHORE: Nahida Khan’s second half-century in as many matches led Dynamites to their first win in the four-team second phase of T20 Women’s Cricket Tournament 2022-23 in Lahore on Tuesday. In another match, Iram Javed’s unbeaten half-century helped Strikers beat Blasters by eight wickets.

At the LCCA Ground, after being put into bat, Dynamites scored 137 for eight in 20 overs. Opening batter Nahida top-scored with a 36-ball 51, which included seven fours. Her opening partner Gull Feroza scored run-a-ball 33, laced with three fours. The pair scored 80 runs.

Challengers’ Anoosha Nasir was the pick of the bowlers with four for 24.

In return, Challengers managed to score 125 for five in 20 overs and were 12 runs short of the target. Dua Majid was the top run getter for her side, scoring 41 off 39, smashing five fours. Captain Omaima Sohail scored 28 off 21, hitting two fours and one six.

At the Lahore Gymkhana, Irum Javed’s quick-fire 33-ball 54 not out helped Strikers chase down the 142-run target for the loss of two wickets in the 18th over. Opening batters Muneeba Ali and Javeria Rauf provided a solid 50-run start.

After the departure of skipper Muneeba (38, 33b, five fours, one six), Javeria was joined by Iram and both added 59 runs for the second wicket. Javeria contributed 43 off 34 balls, hitting six fours. Iram’s unbeaten knock included four sixes and one four.

Earlier, Blasters scored 141 for eight. Opening batter Shawal Zulfiqar top-scored with a 41-ball 36, studded with five fours. Captain Fatima Sana returned undefeated on 34 off 24 balls, which included six boundaries.