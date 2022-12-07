Technology to ensure entry, exit security system

Islamabad: Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, modern android tablets are distributed among the police officials deputed at entry points of the diplomatic enclave and the red zone pickets in order to register the data of visitors online, a police spokesman said.

The Islamabad Capital Police has activated the entry and exit system to make the security of the red zone and diplomatic enclave more effective adding that the modern android tablets have been linked with the Punjab excise and taxation department database.

CPO (Security) Hassan Raza said that the security of all government institutions, embassies, high commissions, UN offices and residential blocks in the diplomatic enclave is the foremost priority of Islamabad capital police. He further said that, the Islamabad Capital Police is using modern technology and all available resources in order to protect the lives and property of the citizens and to maintain the law and order situation in Islamabad.