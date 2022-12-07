This letter refers to the editorial, ‘Polio-free Pakistan?’ (December 6, 2022). The resurgence of the polio virus in Pakistan this year is quite alarming. Pakistan had made considerable progress in getting rid of this disease, with only a single case being recorded in 2021. However, we have now had 20 new cases since April of this year. Is this a new variant or have the recent floods and events along the border with Afghanistan disrupted vaccination efforts?

Whatever the cause, the government has to make up for the ground we have lost and aim to eradicate the virus from Pakistan as soon as possible. If we dither, we will lose all of the progress we have made in the past few years.

Afroz MJ

Kech