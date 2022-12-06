 
Tuesday December 06, 2022
Leopard succumbs to injuries

By Our Correspondent
December 06, 2022

MANSEHRA: A leopard that had suffered injuries to the head after falling from a mountainous Malkandi national park in Kaghan valley died early Monday. “The wildcat, which was shifted to the Dhodial Pheasantry unconscious after the fall succumbed to injuries,” Dr Mohammad Ayaz told reporters.

