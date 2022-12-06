CDA to remove encroachments from markets

Islamabad:Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday assured to remove encroachments from markets in collaboration with traders associations to facilitate business activities in the federal capital.

Talking to Fawad Waheed, senior vice president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shahjahan Khan, Deputy Director General (Enforcement) CDA assured that he would take trade associations of concerned markets on board to remove the encroachments as their removal would be beneficial for the traders and revive the beauty of the federal capital. He said that the Capital city was the face of Pakistan, but rising encroachments were creating problems for the business community and affecting the beauty of the city.

He said that CDA had already done the survey of many markets to identify the violations as the civic body had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments and added that representatives of Market Associations should share their contact numbers with Enforcement Directorate so that they could be taken on board to address this major issue in markets. He said that the CDA was working on a plan to remove all showrooms from markets to move them to suitable locations.