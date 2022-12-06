CM orders making CPWB more vibrant

LAHORE:Chairperson of Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Sarah Ahmad called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office and presented the Global Collaborative Award to him. She also briefed the CM about the role of the bureau in the welfare of the children.

The CM felicitated her for receiving the award in Italy and expressed his happiness that chairperson CPWB was placed among the top ten people for the global award. He directed to make CPWB more vibrant and expressed best wishes for the chairperson and the children.

Pervaiz Elahi noted that helping hapless children is the best example of human empathy. Forcing children to beg is a social tragedy and the government will rid society of this evil; he added and reiterated all-out support to CPWB. He also urged the citizens to avoid giving alms to child beggars as the government intends to rehabilitate them through CPWB.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, community emergency response teams challenges were organised on the eve of international volunteer day and 5,000 community emergency response teams were established in all union councils of the province.

The CM welcomed the participation of the Sri Lankan team and commended the training of 1,25,000 rescue scouts terming them a national asset. An online community safety training will be given to the individuals joining the rescue cadet corps (RCC) as volunteers organized by the Punjab Emergency Service Department. A certificate will be given on the successful completion of the training. Those who wish to perform voluntary services in their areas can join the RCC by downloading the App.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has paid tributes to the volunteers on the occasion of International Volunteers Day, declaring that those who serve humanity are valuable and appreciable.

In his message, the CM stated that volunteers, who fulfill their religious and moral duty to assist others, are the heroes of every society. Serving people, without reward or praise, is worthy of imitation; he maintained and added that this day is an occasion to reemphasize the passion for helping others in times of need and trial.

Individuals like Abdul Sattar Edhi and Dr Ruth Pfau have set glowing examples of volunteering around the world and I salute the socio religious organizations that provide pro bono services during floods, earthquakes and disasters, the CM concluded.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former naval chief Admiral (retd) Saeed M Khan and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.