Youth commits suicide following father’s death

A young man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday after he was disheartened over the death of his father a few days ago.

The incident took place at a house in the Korangi area. Upon receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the house and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where the youth was identified as 22-year-old Muhammad Hasnain Jafari.

SHO Amir Azam said the family of the deceased man told the police in their initial statement that the youth’s father had died a few days ago and since then, he was quiet and disheartened.