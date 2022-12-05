Youth commits suicide following father’s death

A young man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday after he was disheartened over the death of his father a few days ago.
The incident took place at a house in the Korangi area. Upon receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the house and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where the youth was identified as 22-year-old Muhammad Hasnain Jafari.
SHO Amir Azam said the family of the deceased man told the police in their initial statement that the youth’s father had died a few days ago and since then, he was quiet and disheartened.
Karachi International Book FairThe Pakistan Publishers & Booksellers Association is holding the 17th Karachi...
A large number of female students of Karachi appeared in the aptitude test for the Bano Qabil Program launched by the...
In collaboration with an intelligence agency, police on Sunday arrested two suspected militants during a raid in the...
The Sindh High Court has recently directed the Cantonment Board Clifton and others to file comments on a petition...
The Institute of Business Administration , Karachi, held its biggest convocation for the classes of 2021 and 2022 at...
Representational image of a needle test. — AFP/FilePeople infected with HIV can live healthy and normal lives, they...
Comments