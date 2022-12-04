Scholar Dr Saigol paid tributes

LAHORE : Graduate Institute of Development Studies (GIDS), Lahore School of Economics organised honorary tribute to late eminent scholar, writer and activist Dr Rubina Saigol.

According to a statement issued here on Saturday, Ms Khawar Mumtaz – a renowned women’s rights activist and the former Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women – talked about Dr Saigol’s impact on the society and institutions that are governed by social pressures, social biases and prejudices against women. She said: “Dr Saigol was a key theorist who looked at feminism through the lens of diversity.

She took pride in being the senior member of Women Action Forum and although intergenerational challenges existed among feminists groups yet she was accessible to all, particularly the younger ones”.

Ms Mumtaz also highlighted Dr Saigol’s groundbreaking work, “Feminism and Women’s Movement in Pakistan,” that paved the way towards women’s empowerment; and in addition to this, her latest publication “Contradictions and Ambiguities of Feminism in Pakistan: Exploring the 4th Wave,” which further explored new ways in which the younger generation of feminists were more focused on women’s rights at the personal level while the older ones targeted the state and women specific legislation.

Professor Neelum Hussain – an educationist and author, affiliated with the Simorgh Women's Resources and Publication Centre – spoke on Dr Saigol's contribution as being a prolific writer. Ms Hussain underscored her potential to unpack jargons and reflect complex ideas into simple words.

Her writing strength can be gauged through her ability to distinguish between micro and macro issues associated with human development and in order to connect these diversified issues into a synergized manner Dr Saigol adopted an intersectional approach.