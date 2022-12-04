People should change lifestyle to avoid complications of diabetes

University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi on Thursday deplored that despite knowing about the complications of diabetes, many people were not ready to change their lifestyle and get themselves diagnosed.
He said this while speaking at a ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at his office to get KU employees and students screened. —
The Sindh High Court has directed a private builder to provide security to the extent of Rs5.4 million before the...
President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the business community and private organisations to create opportunities in...
Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Saturday inaugurated a waterfall in the name of Benazir Bhutto at the Kidney...
“If a woman steps outside her home and does some positive work in society that isn’t acceptable to that society,...
President Geo and Jang Group Imran Aslam was laid to rest on Saturday evening at a graveyard in Defence Housing...
As many as 26 Sindh Assembly members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday presented their resignations to party...
Comments