Sunday December 04, 2022
Karachi

People should change lifestyle to avoid complications of diabetes

By Our Correspondent
December 04, 2022

University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi on Thursday deplored that despite knowing about the complications of diabetes, many people were not ready to change their lifestyle and get themselves diagnosed.

He said this while speaking at a ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at his office to get KU employees and students screened. —

