Japan thrash Pakistan 3-1 in Nations Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan faced yet another defeat in Nations Hockey Cup in South Africa when Japan outclassed them by 3-1 in the 5th-8th position match.

The Greenshirts will now lock horns with Canada for the 7th position match on Sunday (today).

Japan went in front in the 27th minute after Nagayoshi netted the goal. Kosi scored the second in the 47th minute, and Kantaro third in the 54th minute.

Roman scored the only goal from Pakistan in the 48th minute.

Pakistan did not win any single match in the Nations Cup. They only drew the game against France 3-3. They lost against South Africa 6-2 and against Ireland 3-1.