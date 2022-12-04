A day to celebrate and give

Sindhi Cultural Day is observed every year on the first Sunday of December. This festival is meant to be a celebration of the rich cultural heritage and history of Sindh. However, this year, it will also serve a more practical purpose. Sindh was greatly affected by the recent floods and many in the province are still struggling to put their lives back together. Hence, this year, donations will be collected to support the flood victims as part of the celebration. I encourage everyone to join in the celebrations and to give generously.

Abdul Ahad

Ghotki