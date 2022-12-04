A day to celebrate and give

Sindhi Cultural Day is observed every year on the first Sunday of December. This festival is meant to be a celebration of the rich cultural heritage and history of Sindh. However, this year, it will also serve a more practical purpose. Sindh was greatly affected by the recent floods and many in the province are still struggling to put their lives back together. Hence, this year, donations will be collected to support the flood victims as part of the celebration. I encourage everyone to join in the celebrations and to give generously.
Abdul Ahad
Ghotki
National Savings should immediately implement an SMS alert service so that customers are informed of deposits of...
Pakistan is among the most water-scarce countries in the world. Many people have to make do with having access to...
Hoshab is one of the most populated tehsils of Kech District. As the population has grown, so have the area’s...
After the destruction caused by the floods, the victims and the government, which is ostensibly supposed to help the...
The recent activities of Zulfikar Bhutto Jr show that he is a true man of the people. Despite hailing from the most...
According to recent news reports, the air pollution in Lahore has gotten so bad that its Air Quality Index has...
