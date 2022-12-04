Look seaward

Pakistan is among the most water-scarce countries in the world. Many people have to make do with having access to water on only a few days of the week. Furthermore, as water becomes scarcer, its price also rises. The government needs to find ways to boost Pakistan’s water supplies and come up with a more sustainable water distribution system.
One thing we are sorely in need of is desalination plants. We are one of the countries blessed with access to the sea, we should use it to mitigate our water shortage.
Sheraz Baloch
Awaran
