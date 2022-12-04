Tensions rise

This refers to the letter, ‘About to erupt’ (December 3, 2022) by Salam Majeed. The letter highlights the strained situation in Pakistan when it comes to the public and their declining access to basic facilities.
The public mood is souring more and more every day, yet our leadership remains as unresponsive as ever, burying their heads in jalsas, cases and all other kinds of political wheeling and dealing. They fail to realize that they and the country may pay a heavy price for turning a blind eye to the plight of the people.
Sattar Samad
Turbat
Sindhi Cultural Day is observed every year on the first Sunday of December. This festival is meant to be a celebration...
National Savings should immediately implement an SMS alert service so that customers are informed of deposits of...
Pakistan is among the most water-scarce countries in the world. Many people have to make do with having access to...
Hoshab is one of the most populated tehsils of Kech District. As the population has grown, so have the area’s...
After the destruction caused by the floods, the victims and the government, which is ostensibly supposed to help the...
The recent activities of Zulfikar Bhutto Jr show that he is a true man of the people. Despite hailing from the most...
Comments