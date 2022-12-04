Tensions rise

This refers to the letter, ‘About to erupt’ (December 3, 2022) by Salam Majeed. The letter highlights the strained situation in Pakistan when it comes to the public and their declining access to basic facilities.

The public mood is souring more and more every day, yet our leadership remains as unresponsive as ever, burying their heads in jalsas, cases and all other kinds of political wheeling and dealing. They fail to realize that they and the country may pay a heavy price for turning a blind eye to the plight of the people.

Sattar Samad

Turbat