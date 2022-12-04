Back to school

This letter refers to the article ‘Disasters and educational infrastructure’ (December 1, 2022) by Dr Murad Ali. The article highlights how the recent floods have exacerbated the problems in our education system. Due to the destruction, the number of children who are not going to school has gone up, adding to the 23 million children who were already out of school before the floods hit. Any relief funds we get should be channeled towards the education system first.
We need to rebuild the damaged schools as quickly as possible and ensure that their students are able to resume their studies. The number of school-going children had actually been rising in the previous decades; we cannot afford a reversal of this trend.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
