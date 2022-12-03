Expand the network

The Green Line Metrobus service in Karachi is running successfully from Surjani Town to Numaish Chowrangi, but commuters face many difficulties reaching the Tower area from Numaish. There are many rickshaws at Numaish, but they charge exorbitant fees.
The relevant authorities should aim to expand the bus service so that it covers all the major business and residential areas of the city, enabling consumers to shed their reliance on expensive and inferior transport methods.
Syed Iqbal Ahmad
Karachi
