Friday December 02, 2022
National

AIDS Day

December 02, 2022

SUKKUR: The World AIDS Day was marked at Sheikh Zayed Hospital Larkana on Thursday. Addressing a seminar organised by the UNICEF in connection with the World AIDS Day at the hospital, Larkana Division Commissioner Ghawar Ali Laghari said the AIDS is a dangerous disease, so the people must take precautionary measures to avoid it.

