Pindi proved lucky for all-rounder Livingstone

RAWALPINDI: Liam Livingstone’s childhood dream of becoming a Test cricketer finally came true as he was given a Test cap along with Will Jacks during the first Test against Pakistan at the Pindi Stadium Thursday.

In an interview with the English media, the all-rounder said he had dreamt of playing Test for his country when he was just a child and used to play in the backyard of his home. The all-rounder added that his limited-overs cricket achievements especially his performance in the T20 format helped him earn a Test cap.

“I played different leagues including IPL and PSL and then started playing for the country in the limited-overs competition. These leagues helped me get into the England team and now I achieved my dream of becoming a Test player.”