People before profit

Climate change, a pandemic, war and waste have proven to be the perfect recipe for a global food crisis. According to the World Food Programme, the number of those facing acute food insecurity has soared from 135 million to 345 million between 2019 and 2022, while a total of 49 million people in 49 countries are on the brink of famine.
This crisis could not have come at a worse time. Due to the economic hit caused by the pandemic, the debt levels of many countries, including ours, have ballooned to dangerous levels and their currencies are in free-fall. In times like these, it is necessary to subsidize farming and ask large food companies to take a cut and lower prices. Filling stomachs is more important than filling coffers.
Siraj Ahmed Phull
Sukkur
