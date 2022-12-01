Petrol, diesel to sell at old rates

ISLAMABAD: Petrol will continue to sell at Rs224.80 per litre for the next fortnight (December 1 to 15), Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar announced on Wednesday.

In a video address, Dar said the price of high-speed diesel will also remain the same at Rs235.30 per litre.

The price of kerosene was, however, slashed by Rs10 per litre and of light diesel oil by Rs7.50 per litre. The decision has been taken in view of massive devastation due to the recent floods in the country and commencement of the winter season, reports Geo News.

Dar said the decision had been taken under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in order to provide the maximum relief to the low-income segment. The new prices for the next fortnight will come into effect from December 1 (today).

The government last slashed the price of petrol on September 30 by Rs12.63 per litre, giving a massive relief to the inflation-stricken people of Pakistan. The finance minister also extended the date for filing tax returns and people can file them by December 15.

The finance minister revealed that the decision had been taken keeping in view the business community’s demand.

This is the third extension. Earlier, the board extended the date for filing income tax returns for individuals and companies till November 30.