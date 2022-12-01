Awareness session on mines held

JAMRUD: Pakistan Red Crescent Society organised an awareness session about mines and other explosive materials on Wednesday.

The speakers from the organisation, Salman Ali Shah, Zeeshan Ahmad Khan, Ghulam Nabi and Noor Zaman, discussed dangers of landmines and other explosive materials and their negative effects on society.

On the occasion, Salman Ali Shah said that there were many types and sizes of mines, among which the most dangerous mines are anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, which kill or main more people in war-hit areas. Speaking on the issue, Zeeshan Khan said that mines and other explosive materials were very dangerous for human life and his organisation periodically informed people about the dangers of landmines across the country so that people could be aware of it.