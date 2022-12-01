Functions mark PPP’s 55th foundation day

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders on Wednesday renewed the pledge to work for democracy, rule of law and constitution as functions were arranged here and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to mark the 55th foundation day of the party.

Speaking at one such programme in the city, the party provincial president Najmuddin Khan said PPP enjoyed the support at the grassroots level as it always championed the rights of the downtrodden and have-nots whenever it was elected to serve the people.

Enumerating the sacrifices offered by the PPP leaders, he said these were for the cause of democracy, development and prosperity of the country.

Several women from the minority groups announced joining the PPP on the occasion. PPP Minority Wing leader Naseeb Chand, Jamil Bhatti and others were present. The Women Wing arranged a separate ceremony to observe the 55th foundation day of the party.

The provincial president of the Women Wing, Senator Rubina Khalid, was the chief guest. The wing’s divisional president Shahnaz Shamsher, elected councilors and other party workers attended the programme where a cake was cut.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that 55 years ago Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto founded the PPP which she termed a big gift for the people.

“Attempts were made and conspiracies hatched to damage the PPP but masses countered all such bids, making the PPP the most popular party. She recalled the services of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for the country and its people.

Shahnaz Shamsher in her speech said the PPP was an ideological party and added that the country progressed when the PPP was in power.

Pogrammes were arranged in other parts of the province as well to mark the occasion.

LAKKI MARWAT: PPP divisional general secretary Dr Sarfaraz Khan Meenakhel addressed a function in Lakki Marwat City.

Other speakers included Muhammad Sajid of the People Youth Organisation, city chapter president Muhammad Tariq Sikandari, Jalil Mukhlis of People’s Labour Wing, Shoaib Khan and Syed Samar Abbas.

CHITRAL: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) marked the party foundation day in Lower Chitral and Upper Chitral districts on Wednesday.

PPP district presidents Amirullah, ex-minister Salim Khan, Shahzada Khalid Pervez addressed the separate gatherings held in Lower Chitral and Upper Chitral districts.

The speakers said that PPP was the party of the labourers and workers and always worked for the rights of downtrodden and the poor.

They said that the party had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of true democracy, rule of law and constitutionalism in the country.

The party leaders and workers, they added, had faced oppression and persecution at the hands of dictators and undemocratic forces but they failed to deviate them from their right path.

The PPP activists said that party founder leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had exempted Chitral from paying taxes for half a century but now that relief was being withdrawn, which they termed an injustice with people of the two districts.

They came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government that it had not carried out any mega project during the last nine years of rule in Chitral