Medical education being developed on modern lines, says Yasmin

LAHORE:The convocations of Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameeruddin Medical College were held simultaneously at Aiwan-e-Iqbal under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was the chief guest of the event.

Dr Yasmin Rashid informed the participants about the Punjab government's health policy and said that becoming a doctor government spend a lot of money on every student. She said that medical education was being developed on modern lines and providing the best medical facilities for treatment in hospitals was the first priority of the government.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that specialist doctors graduated from this institute had brought respect for green passport at international level and they had become a proud asset to the country by becoming an ambassador and hallmark of respect.

In the convocation, degrees were awarded to 70 post-graduate doctors and 91 graduates who passed the MBBS examination. While the position-holder doctors of PGMI and AMC got a total of 149 gold medals.

In the convocation, UHS VC Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore administered the oath from the fresh graduates. On this occasion, SHC&ME Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi, VCs of medical universities, principals, Prof Dr Ayesha Shaukat, LGH MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, students, teachers and parents were also present.

MBBS graduate Hafiz Muhammad Waleed Malik got 29, Muhammad Shiraz got 21 and Dr Asma got 10 medals for their ability and high academic performance. Secretary Health Ahmed Javed Qazi appreciated the educational activities of PGMI/AMC and congratulated Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar and faculty members. Secretary Organising Committee Convocation Prof Dr Muhammad Moin also addressed the convocation.

Al-Fareed Zafar said that AMC had made a unique place in the world of medical education in a short period of time due to its excellent performance and excellent results in examinations. He introduced the telemedicine department at LGH, which has benefited thousands of people by availing the consultation of doctors sitting at home to get disease prevention measures and information. He lauded the medical services of the doctors and other staff of LGH in treating the dengue patients.