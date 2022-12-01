I would like to congratulate Gen Asim Munir on his appointment as the new chief of army staff. Our country is going through a difficult period and I hope this appointment will bring some semblance of stability. Pakistan needs a strong army and I have no doubt that Gen Munir will prove to be a wise and capable leader.
Syed Ali Musa Zaidi
Rawalpindi
This letter refers to the news report ‘Hina Rabbani Khar holds political talks with Afghan FM in Kabul’ . This is...
There is no denying the fact that Ishaq Dar is trying to implement the failed policies of the 90s in 2022. During the...
Almost everyone in the world has been told to remain silent when they go into the library. Sadly, it seems Pakistanis...
This refers to the letter ‘Harmful App’ by Abdul Sattar. The letter highlights the negative aspects of TikTok....
The people of this country see and experience iniquity and injustice everywhere. No place are these twin evils more...
According to the WHO, air pollution reduces life expectancy by over two years. Unfortunately, as shocking as these...
Comments