Thursday December 01, 2022
New chief

December 01, 2022

I would like to congratulate Gen Asim Munir on his appointment as the new chief of army staff. Our country is going through a difficult period and I hope this appointment will bring some semblance of stability. Pakistan needs a strong army and I have no doubt that Gen Munir will prove to be a wise and capable leader.

Syed Ali Musa Zaidi

Rawalpindi

