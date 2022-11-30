Controversial tweets: Swati handed to FIA custody till Dec 3

ISLAMABAD: A court Tuesday extended the physical remand of PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati till December 3 for his controversial tweets against the senior military officers.

Swati was arrested by the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing early Sunday morning from his Chak Shahzad farmhouse. He was later presented before a court which approved his two-day physical remand.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti announced the verdict, handing Swati over to the FIA till December 3.

The court also approved his counsel Babar Awan’s petition not to present Swati in court citing security concerns.

The FIA had requested six-day physical remand of the senator for further investigation into his Twitter account and mobile phone.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the deputy attorney general to seek directives from the home secretary on the cases against the PTI leader. Swati had approached the IHC on Monday, fearing custodial killing.

At the outset of the hearing, his lawyer Babar Awan appeared before Justice Aamer Farooq.

“Azam Swati is currently in physical remand, while 50 cases have been registered against him across the country,” Awan said.

He requested the court to seek the details of all the cases against the PTI leader through the home secretary.

“Until all details regarding the cases against my client are not received, he shouldn’t be given into anyone’s custody,” the lawyer requested.

He said most of the cases against Swati were registered in Sindh and Balochistan.

At this, the court inquired how the home secretary had control over the provincial inspector generals of police (IGP).

Responding to the question, Awan said the home secretary had authority over the provincial IGPs. At this, the court ordered the deputy attorney general to take directives from the home secretary.

“Check if the home secretary has the authority as it is being stated, and inform the court,” the court said, before adjourning the hearing till Friday.