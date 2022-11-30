KP CM directs IGP to curb crimes

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the inspector general of police to launch a crackdown against street crimes and form a well-devised plan for controlling the traffic congestion in major cities of the province.

The chief minister issued the directives while chairing a progress review meeting regarding the good governance strategy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said a handout.

Mahmood khan directed the district administration to keep a vigilant eye on the public services delivery with special focus on patwarsystem, adding that the dispute resolution councils should comprise of all relevant officers so that the majority of public issues are resolved at grassroots level.

The chief minister also directed the concerned departments and district administrations to furnish performance reports regarding good governance initiatives fortnightly.

Regarding the resolution of complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal, the meeting was informed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had constantly remained at first position for the fourth consecutive year in terms of citizen satisfaction.

The chief minister directed the Communication and Works Department to compile a comprehensive report against corrupt officials along with strengthening the monitoring mechanism for public welfare initiatives.

He maintained that the benefits of reforms and public welfare initiatives should be evident and directed the district administrations to take stern action against illegal hoarding of goods, adulteration and professional beggars throughout the province.

Similarly, Mahmood Khan directed the deputy commissioners to monitor development projects of the provincial government in their respective districts, adding that negligence in this regard will not be entertained. He maintained that the performance monitoring of all concerned would be held regularly by the chair.

He also called for speeding up the drive against illegal encroachments, especially on the banks of rivers in Hazara and Malakand regions, adding that a proper proposal be prepared for the utilization of recovered lands. It was informed that a total of 9170 kanals of land has been recovered in the anti-encroachment drive from January 2022 till-date.

About progress on the good governance strategy, it was informed that a total of 84,273 complaints were registered on Pakistan Citizen Portal out of which 76,466 complaints have been resolved. 43,456 complainants provided their valuable feedback, out of which 22,611 were completely satisfied.

According to details, the highest number of complaints were received in the education sector. Out of the total of 24,983 complaints received, 23,622 have been resolved amicably.

Similarly, 22304 out of the total 24,099 complaints in municipal services, 11,825 out of the total 12,306 complaints in law and justice and 10,488 out of the total 11,310 complaints in the health sector have been resolved. The average complaint resolution ratio from January, 2022 till-date has remained 95 percent.