Increase in wheat quota demanded

LAHORE:A group of Progressive Flour Millers called on Punjab Food Secretary Nadir Chattha to discuss the current wheat flour situation in province.
The delegation headed by group chairman Khaleeq Arshad highlighted the need for increase in wheat quota province-wide to keep the flour prices in control. It was stressed to issue the lapsed quota among the millers, when certain mills quota is suspended due to negligence. The non-issuance/distribution of lapsed wheat quota among millers is a clear indication of department intention of saving wheat. The secretary assured them of addressing the grievances of the millers.
